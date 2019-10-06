Channels

Politics
Hong Kong protesters outraged by anti-mask law return to streets amid sweeping closures of MTR stations

  • Marches starting in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, on third straight day of civil unrest over mask ban
  • Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok among major interchanges remaining shut, though some rail services resume following Saturday’s closure of entire network
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 3:28pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Photo: Winson Wong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Half of Hong Kong MTR stations still closed as city braces for more protests over government’s anti-mask law

  • Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok among major interchanges remaining shut as some rail services resume following Saturday’s closure of entire network
  • Demonstrations due in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon on Sunday, on second day of civil unrest since mask ban introduced
Georgina Lee  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 1:07pm, 6 Oct, 2019

