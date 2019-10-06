LIVE
Hong Kong protesters outraged by anti-mask law return to streets amid sweeping closures of MTR stations
- Marches starting in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, on third straight day of civil unrest over mask ban
- Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok among major interchanges remaining shut, though some rail services resume following Saturday’s closure of entire network
Tai Wai metro station is one of dozens still closed on Sunday after rail bosses reopened parts of the railway system. Photo: Felix Wong
Half of Hong Kong MTR stations still closed as city braces for more protests over government’s anti-mask law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
