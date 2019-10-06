Defiant anti-government protesters take to the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: no plans for foreign exchange controls finance chief says amid online rumours of more curbs after anti-mask law
- City’s leader Carrie Lam invoked a tough, colonial-era emergency law to ban masks during public assemblies in bid to stop escalating violence
- Free convertibility of the Hong Kong dollar continues to be in place, financial secretary writes in his blog
Topic | Paul Chan
