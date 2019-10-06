Channels

Defiant anti-government protesters take to the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: no plans for foreign exchange controls finance chief says amid online rumours of more curbs after anti-mask law

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam invoked a tough, colonial-era emergency law to ban masks during public assemblies in bid to stop escalating violence
  • Free convertibility of the Hong Kong dollar continues to be in place, financial secretary writes in his blog
Topic |   Paul Chan
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 4:28pm, 6 Oct, 2019

