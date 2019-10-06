Anti-government protesters rally from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police make first arrests under new anti-mask law as at least 13 anti-government protesters are taken into custody
- Senior force insider says two men were picked up in Tai Po for refusing to remove their masks
- Almost all of those arrested were also suspected of engaging in unlawful assembly
Topic | Hong Kong protests
