A protester accidentally sets himself on fire while throwing a petrol bomb in Yau Ma Tei on October 01. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong fire officials worried protesters could follow online petrol bomb recipes with self-igniting material used in cluster bombs
- Chemical ‘recipes’ on the internet could help anti-government protesters concoct more devastating weapons – but none found so far
- Fire department responded to 319 fires between June 9 and October 1, with 37 incidents involving firebombs thrown by protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
