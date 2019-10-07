Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester accidentally sets himself on fire while throwing a petrol bomb in Yau Ma Tei on October 01. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong fire officials worried protesters could follow online petrol bomb recipes with self-igniting material used in cluster bombs

  • Chemical ‘recipes’ on the internet could help anti-government protesters concoct more devastating weapons – but none found so far
  • Fire department responded to 319 fires between June 9 and October 1, with 37 incidents involving firebombs thrown by protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 12:46pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester accidentally sets himself on fire while throwing a petrol bomb in Yau Ma Tei on October 01. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.