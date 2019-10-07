Maria Tam Wai-chu has insisted the Peoples Liberation Army’s warning to protesters on Sunday was normal. Photo: Nora Tam
People’s Liberation Army warning to protesters ‘not military action’, says pro-Beijing heavyweight Maria Tam
- On radio, the vice-chairwoman of the Basic Law Committee said it was normal for military personnel to respond to protesters shining laser lights
- But others say the army’s actions were more than just ‘simple acts’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tsang Chi-kin is treated by medics after he was shot in the chest by a police officer during violent clashes on October 1. Photo: SCMP
Chinese state media slams school of 18-year-old shot by Hong Kong police for failing to denounce him
- Xinhua accuses teachers of dereliction of duty after school said it shared young people’s concerns and condemned excessive force by police
- Tsang Chi-kin, shot in the chest by a police officer on October 1, was the first to be shot with live ammunition during the anti-government protests
