The mask law has provoked another backlash against the government and could affect Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s talks with the public, which are designed to end the crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s dialogue with residents in doubt after introduction of anti-mask law sparks more violence across city

  • Chief executive had begun meeting with different groups in attempt to find way to solve civil unrest
  • But implementation of emergency powers means future sessions are likely to be delayed
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 7:42pm, 7 Oct, 2019

