The mask law has provoked another backlash against the government and could affect Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s talks with the public, which are designed to end the crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s dialogue with residents in doubt after introduction of anti-mask law sparks more violence across city
- Chief executive had begun meeting with different groups in attempt to find way to solve civil unrest
- But implementation of emergency powers means future sessions are likely to be delayed
