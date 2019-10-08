Channels

An economist estimated that Hong Kong’s retail sector lost sales of about HK$1 billion – or about 25 per cent – over the past three days. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: economy lost an estimated HK$2.8 billion over ‘golden week’, experts say

  • Sectors such as retail, dining and hotels may have lost as much as HK$1.9 billion over three-day holiday weekend compared to last year
  • Expert also estimates MTR Corp lost around HK$500 million over the weekend, citing vandalism and loss of ticket revenue
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:32am, 8 Oct, 2019

