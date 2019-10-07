Channels

Demonstrators gather at Tai Koo Shing. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong protests: tear gas, arrests and train stations trashed as anger over new anti-mask law rolls in fourth straight day

  • Dozens gather in Mong Kok and Tseung Kwan O with roadblocks set up while riot police fire tear gas and non-lethal rounds
  • Student and an unemployed woman granted bail by a court after they became the first to be charged under the mask ban
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Chan Ho-him  

Martin Choi  

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:54pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters rally from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new anti-mask law as at least 13 anti-government protesters are taken into custody

  • Senior force insider says two men were picked up in Tai Po for refusing to remove their masks
  • Almost all of those arrested were also suspected of engaging in unlawful assembly
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 11:05pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters rally from Causeway Bay to Central in defiance of the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
