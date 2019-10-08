A train on its way to Guangzhou on Friday was attacked by a group of black-clad assailants in face masks at Fanling station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s MTR suspends cross-border services to mainland China after video emerges of violent attack on Guangzhou-bound train
- Video emerges of black-clad assailants smashing train windows with hammers and steel bars as passengers screamed in fear
- So-called through trains are latest casualty in the sustained campaign of vandalism by hard-core elements of anti-government protests
