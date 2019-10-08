US Senator Rick Scott has demanded a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver over the league's response to the Houston Rockets’ general manager expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
US Senator Rick Scott demands meeting with NBA boss over Houston Rockets China furore
- Backlash grows over league’s apology for Rockets coach’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protests
- Florida Republican Scott seeks sit-down with commissioner Adam Silver about ‘NBA’s involvement in Communist China’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has deleted an offending social media post that supported the Hong Kong protests. Photo: AP
NBA at centre of controversy after Daryl Morey Hong Kong statement differs from English to Chinese; US politicians call foul
- NBA releases statements in English and Chinese on Twitter-like Sina Weibo as fallout from Rockets GM’s tweet continues
- Democrats and Republicans criticise NBA for ‘shameful retreating’ in face of pressure from China
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
