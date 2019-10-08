Channels

US Senator Rick Scott has demanded a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver over the league's response to the Houston Rockets' general manager expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong.
Politics

US Senator Rick Scott demands meeting with NBA boss over Houston Rockets China furore

  • Backlash grows over league’s apology for Rockets coach’s tweet in support of Hong Kong protests
  • Florida Republican Scott seeks sit-down with commissioner Adam Silver about ‘NBA’s involvement in Communist China’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:39am, 8 Oct, 2019

US Senator Rick Scott has demanded a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver over the league's response to the Houston Rockets' general manager expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong.
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has deleted an offending social media post that supported the Hong Kong protests.
Basketball

NBA at centre of controversy after Daryl Morey Hong Kong statement differs from English to Chinese; US politicians call foul

  • NBA releases statements in English and Chinese on Twitter-like Sina Weibo as fallout from Rockets GM’s tweet continues
  • Democrats and Republicans criticise NBA for ‘shameful retreating’ in face of pressure from China
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:36pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has deleted an offending social media post that supported the Hong Kong protests.
