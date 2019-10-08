Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen meets the media as Legco chamber re-opens after repair work. The wall pictured in the background, that used to hung Legco presidents' portraits is still vacant. 08OCT19 SCMP/ Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam may not deliver annual speech in person as violent protests put Legislative Council on high alert
- Chief executive expected to deliver her policy address on October 16, but says she may not do it in person amid worsening protests
- The government spent HK$40 million repairing damage to the legislature caused by protesters in July
