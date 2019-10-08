Channels

Ronnie Chan says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has made efforts to tackle the city’s land and poverty problems, but the job requires more. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong property developer Ronnie Chan calls for strong leader to handle protest crisis and slams ‘ridiculous’ idea of civil servants being in charge

  • Chan also blames British colonial government and Hongkongers’ lack of a sense of national identity in interview with mainland Chinese platform
  • He says Hongkongers do not identify themselves as Chinese and look down on mainlanders
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 8:42pm, 8 Oct, 2019

