An officer struggles with a protester as police make arrests amid demonstrations against the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
At least 77 arrested over anti-mask law, as Hong Kong police say weekend of unrest marked by ‘sharp escalation in vandalism and property destruction’
- Police used 367 rounds of tear gas, 106 rubber bullets, 15 beanbag rounds and 30 sponge bullets in clashes over weekend break
- Force says there was no training day for officers since the new legislation kicked in on Saturday but guidelines have been sent to those on front lines
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An officer struggles with a protester as police make arrests amid demonstrations against the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang