Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An officer struggles with a protester as police make arrests amid demonstrations against the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

At least 77 arrested over anti-mask law, as Hong Kong police say weekend of unrest marked by ‘sharp escalation in vandalism and property destruction’

  • Police used 367 rounds of tear gas, 106 rubber bullets, 15 beanbag rounds and 30 sponge bullets in clashes over weekend break
  • Force says there was no training day for officers since the new legislation kicked in on Saturday but guidelines have been sent to those on front lines
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:11pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An officer struggles with a protester as police make arrests amid demonstrations against the anti-mask law. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.