Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
An innocence lost: How Hong Kong fell from peaceful mass marches to intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society
- An estimated 1 million people marched peacefully on June 9, calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill
- Four months on, the city has become familiar with the sight of trashed MTR stations and petrol bombs hitting the street, while more than 2,000 have been arrested
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
An economist estimated that Hong Kong’s retail sector lost sales of about HK$1 billion – or about 25 per cent – over the past three days. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: economy lost an estimated HK$2.8 billion over ‘golden week’, experts say
- Sectors such as retail, dining and hotels may have lost as much as HK$1.9 billion over three-day holiday weekend compared to last year
- Expert also estimates MTR Corp lost around HK$500 million over the weekend, citing vandalism and loss of ticket revenue
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An economist estimated that Hong Kong’s retail sector lost sales of about HK$1 billion – or about 25 per cent – over the past three days. Photo: Felix Wong