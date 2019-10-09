Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Politics

An innocence lost: How Hong Kong fell from peaceful mass marches to intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society

  • An estimated 1 million people marched peacefully on June 9, calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill
  • Four months on, the city has become familiar with the sight of trashed MTR stations and petrol bombs hitting the street, while more than 2,000 have been arrested
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:19am, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a bitterly divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
READ FULL ARTICLE
An economist estimated that Hong Kong’s retail sector lost sales of about HK$1 billion – or about 25 per cent – over the past three days. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: economy lost an estimated HK$2.8 billion over ‘golden week’, experts say

  • Sectors such as retail, dining and hotels may have lost as much as HK$1.9 billion over three-day holiday weekend compared to last year
  • Expert also estimates MTR Corp lost around HK$500 million over the weekend, citing vandalism and loss of ticket revenue
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 12:01pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An economist estimated that Hong Kong’s retail sector lost sales of about HK$1 billion – or about 25 per cent – over the past three days. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.