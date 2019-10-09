Some of the most vicious vandalism over the weekend was at Kwun Tong MTR Station. Photo: Edmond So
Severely vandalised Mong Kok and Kwun Tong stations among seven still closed as Hong Kong MTR struggles to repair damage
- Four lines still running reduced services on Wednesday in wake of mask ban backlash, normal services on seven others including Airport Express
- Train services to shut down again at 8pm to allow more time for repair, rail operator says
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
