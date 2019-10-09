Hong Kong police and protesters clash on October 1. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: man with brain bleed and pregnant woman held in hospital after weekend of violence triggered by anti-mask law
- Man remains in intensive care for injuries caused by hard objects, while police guard woman’s delivery suite
- Twenty-nine people were taken to hospital during anti-government protests over the long weekend, with 240 arrested
Topic | Hong Kong protests
