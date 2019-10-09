Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A firefighter puts out a blaze on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station during clashes between anti-government protesters and police. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protesters claim group of firefighters and paramedics have signed petition condemning bosses for ‘blindly supporting’ police

  • Anti-government group says about 200 officers were involved and asked it to make petition public
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:24pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter puts out a blaze on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station during clashes between anti-government protesters and police. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.