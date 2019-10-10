Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Heat is on for Carrie Lam to deliver goodie-laden, impactful policy address amid Hong Kong protest crisis but there’s also fear Legco may be besieged again

  • Sources say housing and social welfare initiatives likely to be key planks of Carrie Lam’s third policy blueprint
  • Contingency plans in place for annual speech to be delivered through recorded video message if city’s legislature is surrounded by protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 7:10am, 10 Oct, 2019

