Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Heat is on for Carrie Lam to deliver goodie-laden, impactful policy address amid Hong Kong protest crisis but there’s also fear Legco may be besieged again
- Sources say housing and social welfare initiatives likely to be key planks of Carrie Lam’s third policy blueprint
- Contingency plans in place for annual speech to be delivered through recorded video message if city’s legislature is surrounded by protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong