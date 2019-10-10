Anti-government protesters damage a taxi and beat up the driver in Sham Shui Po. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob after car rams into crowd of protesters in Sham Shui Po gives account of crash
- In a version of events attributed to him, 59-year-old says someone lunged in and grabbed steering wheel, causing him to lose control of vehicle
- The chaotic incident during last weekend’s mask ban demonstrations left a young woman and the battered driver in hospital
