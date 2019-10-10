A worker cleans up after vandalism at a Maxim’s cake shop in New Town Plaza, Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Founder’s daughter hits out at Hong Kong protesters over vandalism of Maxim’s outlets, blaming education system for failure to instil sense of Chinese identity in locals
- Protesters escalated their attacks and vented their anger on businesses under Maxim’s after Annie Wu’s earlier comments
- She also said there was a lack of education about Chinese history among locals from the kindergarten level
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A worker cleans up after vandalism at a Maxim’s cake shop in New Town Plaza, Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong