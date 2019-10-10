Protesters wave Republic of China flags in Tsim Sha Tsui to celebrate Taiwan’s ‘Double Tenth’ holiday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protesters gather to mark Taiwan’s celebration of 108th anniversary of Republic of China in a show of defiance against Beijing
- Demonstrators gather in areas such as Sai Ying Pun, Tsim Sha Tsui, Sha Tin, Kowloon Tong and Tai Koo to mark ‘Double Tenth’ holiday
- About 100 people also join rally to show support for a young woman who suffered a serious eye injury during protest on August 11
