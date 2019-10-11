Hong Kong has been rocked by four months of anti-government protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Nearly a third of Hong Kong protesters arrested over past four months of unrest aged under 18, city’s No 2 official reveals, calling trend ‘heartbreaking’
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung also insists government is not trying to wipe out protests altogether with its controversial anti-mask law
- Radicals have dismantled 42km of railings, dug up 2,600 square metres of paving bricks and smashed around a fifth of traffic lights, officials say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has been rocked by four months of anti-government protests. Photo: Winson Wong