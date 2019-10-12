Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Telegram is an encrypted messaging app popular with protesters. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Older Hongkongers taking to online apps and social media for latest updates on protests, and some may join rallies too

  • Survey shows ‘surprising’ proportion of over-55s turning to Telegram and LIHKG for updates on anti-government movement
  • Some older people want to know what their kids, grandkids are thinking; others seek latest news before joining protests themselves
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:02am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Telegram is an encrypted messaging app popular with protesters. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.