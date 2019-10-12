Channels

Some students at Wah Yan College, Hong Kong, boycotting classes on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong teachers in the firing line over surge in students joining anti-government protests, getting arrested

  • Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus
  • Some slam Education Bureau for ‘unclear guidelines’ about unrest, others say it is interfering too much in schools
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Fiona Sun  

Peace Chiu  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 9:34am, 12 Oct, 2019

Some students at Wah Yan College, Hong Kong, boycotting classes on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Protesting Hong Kong students warned they could be taking part in an illegal assembly by forming a human chain outside school

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also urges students to be aware of their own safety when joining events outside school gates
  • With ban on face coverings in place, Education Bureau has also asked schools to remind students not to wear masks on or outside campuses
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:17pm, 11 Oct, 2019

Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
