Some students at Wah Yan College, Hong Kong, boycotting classes on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong teachers in the firing line over surge in students joining anti-government protests, getting arrested
- Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus
- Some slam Education Bureau for ‘unclear guidelines’ about unrest, others say it is interfering too much in schools
Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
Protesting Hong Kong students warned they could be taking part in an illegal assembly by forming a human chain outside school
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also urges students to be aware of their own safety when joining events outside school gates
- With ban on face coverings in place, Education Bureau has also asked schools to remind students not to wear masks on or outside campuses
