Chan Kin-por, chairman of the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee, was seeking re-election on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Shouts and expulsions as Legislative Council meets for first time since building vandalised by anti-government protesters
- Pan-democrats filibuster to vent anger over police handling of long-running protest crisis
- Meeting ends after shouting matches and with no committee chairman elected.
