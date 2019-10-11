Protesters form a human chain in Tai Po on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers form 2km human chain to protest against alleged police brutality as city braces for 19th straight weekend of demonstrations
- Hundreds also gather in Sheung Shui, Yau Tong and Tseung Kwan O to mourn 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing last month
- But crowds are smaller than a week ago, when radicals rampaged across Hong Kong and vandalised shops and public facilities
Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
Protesting Hong Kong students warned they could be taking part in an illegal assembly by forming a human chain outside school
- Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also urges students to be aware of their own safety when joining events outside school gates
- With ban on face coverings in place, Education Bureau has also asked schools to remind students not to wear masks on or outside campuses
