Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters form a human chain in Tai Po on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hongkongers form 2km human chain to protest against alleged police brutality as city braces for 19th straight weekend of demonstrations

  • Hundreds also gather in Sheung Shui, Yau Tong and Tseung Kwan O to mourn 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing last month
  • But crowds are smaller than a week ago, when radicals rampaged across Hong Kong and vandalised shops and public facilities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:27am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters form a human chain in Tai Po on Friday night. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education

Protesting Hong Kong students warned they could be taking part in an illegal assembly by forming a human chain outside school

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also urges students to be aware of their own safety when joining events outside school gates
  • With ban on face coverings in place, Education Bureau has also asked schools to remind students not to wear masks on or outside campuses
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:17pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pupils at schools across Hong Kong have held protests since the new term began. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.