Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump thinks great progress has been made by China in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Politics

Trump says latest US-China trade deal ‘very positive’ for Hong Kong, leaving protesters disappointed he did not back their cause

  • China has made ‘great progress’ over the situation in Hong Kong, US president says
  • Hong Kong protests have de-escalated, he claims
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:46pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump thinks great progress has been made by China in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump said “good things are happening” at the start of a second day of high-level negotiations with China. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Donald Trump says ‘substantial phase-one deal’ reached in China trade talks, new tariffs delayed

  • US president touts ‘substantial phase-one deal’ that will delay new tariffs after talks with China’s vice-premier Liu He
  • High-level negotiations were aimed at ending a trade war that is threatening global economic growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Mark Magnier  

Owen Churchill  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:16am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump said “good things are happening” at the start of a second day of high-level negotiations with China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.