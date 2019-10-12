Hong Kong authorities are amending election laws to protect sensitive candidate information. Photo: Felix Wong
Government scrambles to protect election candidates from doxxing in coming Hong Kong district council polls, with need for home address registration scraped
- All eyes are on November 24 event, as embattled pro-establishment bloc expected to take beating at the ballots under current political climate
- Constitutional and mainland affairs chief Patrick Nip warns of vacuum in district councils if polls cannot be held, with current members’ terms ending
Topic | Hong Kong protests
