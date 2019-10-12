Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong authorities are amending election laws to protect sensitive candidate information. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Government scrambles to protect election candidates from doxxing in coming Hong Kong district council polls, with need for home address registration scraped

  • All eyes are on November 24 event, as embattled pro-establishment bloc expected to take beating at the ballots under current political climate
  • Constitutional and mainland affairs chief Patrick Nip warns of vacuum in district councils if polls cannot be held, with current members’ terms ending
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 3:45pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong authorities are amending election laws to protect sensitive candidate information. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.