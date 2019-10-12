Channels

The view from a train in Kowloon Tong station after petrol bombs are thrown. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: petrol bombs thrown in MTR station as demonstrators take to streets again

  • Firebombs thrown into Kowloon Tong MTR station at about 3pm, seriously damaging facilities, police say, warning ‘rioters’ to stop illegal activities
  • Marchers protesting against a new anti-mask law had gathered at the Clock Tower outside the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 5:18pm, 12 Oct, 2019

