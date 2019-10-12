Dozens of elderly Hongkongers risk arrest for illegal assembly on Saturday by staging a sit-in outside Wan Chai police headquarters. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Elderly Hongkongers protest outside police headquarters in Wan Chai in support of alleged abuse victims
- Dozens of older protesters – known as the silver-haired gang – gather in rain in Wan Chai to begin 48-hour sit-in
- One protester says: ‘It’s my duty to come out today as an elder because I see many young people being mistreated and victimised’
