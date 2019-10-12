Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of Hong Kong’s Muslim community had felt their culture was not being respected, the EOC chief said. Photo: James Wendlinger
Politics

Hong Kong equality watchdog calls for more cultural sensitivity after Islamic expression is daubed on roads during protests

  • Equal Opportunities Commission chief Ricky Chu says Muslims looked him up after the phrase ‘Allah is the Greatest’ was found painted in Arabic
  • Body earlier issued statement calling for the public to respect one another’s cultures and refrain from insulting acts
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 8:51pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of Hong Kong’s Muslim community had felt their culture was not being respected, the EOC chief said. Photo: James Wendlinger
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.