Members of Hong Kong’s Muslim community had felt their culture was not being respected, the EOC chief said. Photo: James Wendlinger
Hong Kong equality watchdog calls for more cultural sensitivity after Islamic expression is daubed on roads during protests
- Equal Opportunities Commission chief Ricky Chu says Muslims looked him up after the phrase ‘Allah is the Greatest’ was found painted in Arabic
- Body earlier issued statement calling for the public to respect one another’s cultures and refrain from insulting acts
Topic | Hong Kong protests
