Ted Cruz was dressed in black to ‘express solidarity with protesters’. Photo: Yonden Lhatoo
US senator Ted Cruz accuses Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam of cancelling meeting with him out of ‘weakness’ and ‘fear’ of anti-government protesters
- Ted Cruz said he had been looking forward to talks with chief executive but was told when he landed in the city that the meeting had been cancelled
- Republican senator also said he had met ‘non-violent protest leaders’ and impressed upon them the need to shun violence
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Ted Cruz was dressed in black to ‘express solidarity with protesters’. Photo: Yonden Lhatoo
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Heat is on for Carrie Lam to deliver goodie-laden, impactful policy address amid Hong Kong protest crisis but there’s also fear Legco may be besieged again
- Sources say housing and social welfare initiatives likely to be key planks of Carrie Lam’s third policy blueprint
- Contingency plans in place for annual speech to be delivered through recorded video message if city’s legislature is surrounded by protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers her second policy address at the Legislative Council in October 2018. Photo: Felix Wong