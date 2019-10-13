LIVE
Flash mob protests flare up across Hong Kong as groups smash shops, block roads and railway
- Hotspots are in Mong Kok, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Kowloon Bay and Tai Po, with protesters resorting to familiar pattern of targeting shops with mainland ties
- Stand-offs with police developing in various areas as crowds chant slogans against the force
Protesters in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin wave the British and US flags. Photo: Felix Wong
A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Clock ticking on Hong Kong luxury store closures if protests continue – it could end up like a third-tier city in China, LVMH executive says
- Hong Kong is the most important market in Asia for luxury brands – as a stepping stone to mainland China and a magnet for shoppers from there and wider region
- Brands are unlikely to invest more in the city now, and could start downsizing as soon as January, an adviser to the luxury retail industry says
