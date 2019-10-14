Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An officer stands stand over a man, identified as a driver for Now News, before he was bound and moved into the police station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong protests: driver working for Now News held by police after being hit by suspected beanbag round

  • Broadcaster says their driver only released when police confirmed he had legitimate reason to be at scene of protest near Mong Kok Police Station
  • The station was again targeted by hard-core protesters with petrol bombs on Sunday night
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:43am, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An officer stands stand over a man, identified as a driver for Now News, before he was bound and moved into the police station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.