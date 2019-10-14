An officer stands stand over a man, identified as a driver for Now News, before he was bound and moved into the police station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: driver working for Now News held by police after being hit by suspected beanbag round
- Broadcaster says their driver only released when police confirmed he had legitimate reason to be at scene of protest near Mong Kok Police Station
- The station was again targeted by hard-core protesters with petrol bombs on Sunday night
