Over 100 students and alumni from Hon Wah College in Siu Sai Wan formed a human chain along Harmony Road. Photo: Nora Tam
Protesters accuse Hong Kong school of ‘suppressing students’ with black face mask ban
- Under pouring rain, more than 100 students and alumni from Hon Wah College in Siu Sai Wan formed a human chain along Harmony Road, ignoring the Education Bureau chief’s warnings
- Monday’s protests followed a weekend of violence across a number of districts and shopping malls, at which protesters of the anti-mask ban trashed pro-Beijing banks and restaurants
Hong Kong protests
Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus. Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong teachers in the firing line over surge in students joining anti-government protests, getting arrested
- Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus
- Some slam Education Bureau for ‘unclear guidelines’ about unrest, others say it is interfering too much in schools
