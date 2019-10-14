Channels

Over 100 students and alumni from Hon Wah College in Siu Sai Wan formed a human chain along Harmony Road. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Protesters accuse Hong Kong school of ‘suppressing students’ with black face mask ban

  • Under pouring rain, more than 100 students and alumni from Hon Wah College in Siu Sai Wan formed a human chain along Harmony Road, ignoring the Education Bureau chief’s warnings
  • Monday’s protests followed a weekend of violence across a number of districts and shopping malls, at which protesters of the anti-mask ban trashed pro-Beijing banks and restaurants
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 1:20pm, 14 Oct, 2019

Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus. Illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Hong Kong teachers in the firing line over surge in students joining anti-government protests, getting arrested

  • Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus
  • Some slam Education Bureau for ‘unclear guidelines’ about unrest, others say it is interfering too much in schools
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Fiona Sun  

Peace Chiu  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 10:43am, 14 Oct, 2019

Schools criticised for failure to rein in students boycotting classes, staging sit-ins and forming human chains on campus. Illustration: Henry Wong
