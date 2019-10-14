Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US senator Josh Hawley urges Hong Kong’s protesters to shun violence in their anti-government demonstrations. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

US senator Josh Hawley urges Hong Kong’s protesters to shun violence in their anti-government demonstrations

  • America’s youngest sitting senator says it is important for protesters to be non-violent to ensure they ‘do not mimic the behaviour of Beijing’
  • He finds the call for an independent probe into police’s role as ‘reasonable’, and vows to advocate for passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 7:25pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US senator Josh Hawley urges Hong Kong’s protesters to shun violence in their anti-government demonstrations. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.