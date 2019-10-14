The new gates have been installed at Shek Mun MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s MTR rolls out sturdy sliding gates at station exits in bid to prevent further vandalism
- Spokesman refuses to disclose number of gates bought, where they will be installed and how much company has spent on new barriers
- Former contractor raises safety concerns but rail operator says gates do not need to be monitored as they will not be connected to electricity source
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Sammy Wong (left), the MTR Corp’s chief of operations, and Alan Cheng, the general manager for special duties, on Friday at Tseung Kwan O MTR station. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
MTR Corporation rumbles back to life amid extensive repairs – but offers no date for full restoration of Hong Kong rail services
- Chief of operations Sammy Wong says repairs to cost more than initial estimate of HK$30 to $40 million, but no exact figure given
- MTR damage toll: 1,200 ticket barriers, 800 ticket and Octopus machines, 900 CCTV cameras, 50 escalators and 40 lifts
