Hong Kong protests: American Chamber of Commerce urges government to step up reconciliatory efforts to save city’s reputation from getting damaged permanently
- About 46 per cent of respondents AmCham surveyed last week were pessimistic about Hong Kong’s long-term prospects, up from 34 per cent in July
- Survey sounds alarm bell to all who value Hong Kong as a vibrant business hub with rule of law and free flow of information, AmCham president Tara Joseph says.
