Anti-government protesters wave the US flag during a protest at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protesters fill Chater Garden and spill onto nearby roads in Central, calling for United States to pass democracy act

  • Rally was first to have secured police go-ahead after anti-mask law took effect on October 5
  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is expected to be put to vote in the US as soon as Wednesday morning
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Martin Choi  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:32pm, 14 Oct, 2019

Anti-government protesters wave the US flag during a protest at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
It’s hard for the public to know what to believe, as both camps present skewed versions of protest events. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Society

Hong Kong protests and ‘fake news’: in the psychological war for hearts and minds, disinformation becomes a weapon used by both sides

  • Hard for public to know what to believe, as both camps present skewed versions of protest events
  • As instances of disinformation rise, scholars say everyone should check before spreading false news
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:29am, 14 Oct, 2019

It's hard for the public to know what to believe, as both camps present skewed versions of protest events. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
