Anti-government protesters wave the US flag during a protest at Chater Garden in Central. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protesters fill Chater Garden and spill onto nearby roads in Central, calling for United States to pass democracy act
- Rally was first to have secured police go-ahead after anti-mask law took effect on October 5
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is expected to be put to vote in the US as soon as Wednesday morning
Topic | Hong Kong protests
It’s hard for the public to know what to believe, as both camps present skewed versions of protest events. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Hong Kong protests and ‘fake news’: in the psychological war for hearts and minds, disinformation becomes a weapon used by both sides
- Hard for public to know what to believe, as both camps present skewed versions of protest events
- As instances of disinformation rise, scholars say everyone should check before spreading false news
