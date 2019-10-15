Students smash glass doors at the Hong Kong Design Institute on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Classes suspended at Hong Kong Design Institute after students vandalise campus demanding surveillance footage of classmate found dead in sea
- A 15-year-old girl, whose body was found in the sea on September 22, was last seen on the Tiu Keng Leng campus on September 19
- Students on Monday smashed glass doors and security cameras at the institute demanding complete footage of the girl on campus
