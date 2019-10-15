Carrie Lam is reportedly determined to put ‘Hong Kong back in business’. Photo: AP
‘Not feasible to relaunch a debate on universal suffrage now,’ Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells EU, according to internal report
- Chief executive also said she expected a heavy defeat for pro-establishment camp in upcoming district council elections, according to document on meeting with EU representative
- Lam also reportedly said this year’s policy address will be focused on land and housing, and ‘reiterating confidence in one country, two systems’
