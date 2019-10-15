Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she expects police to submit full report to coroner on death of 15-year-old girl, that has triggered violence and conspiracy theories
- It is then for court to decide any further steps to take over the girl’s death, Lam says
- City’s chief executive decries number of ‘malicious’ allegations, as well as physical attacks, against police officers during protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students smash glass doors at the Hong Kong Design Institute on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Classes suspended at Hong Kong Design Institute after students vandalise campus demanding surveillance footage of classmate found dead in sea
- A 15-year-old girl, whose body was found in the sea on September 22, was last seen on the Tiu Keng Leng campus on September 19
- Students on Monday smashed glass doors and security cameras at the institute demanding complete footage of the girl on campus
