Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents the progress report that she will publish on Wednesday alongside her policy address. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists election date unchanged despite ‘political’ vandalism of pro-Beijing offices
- Chief executive says 150 offices of politicians targeted in attacks that were ‘not an arbitrary expression of anger or revenge’ but had political motives
- Lam says she will try to deliver Wednesday’s annual policy address in person despite possibility of protests
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she expects police to submit full report to coroner on death of 15-year-old girl, that has triggered violence and conspiracy theories
- It is then for court to decide any further steps to take over the girl’s death, Lam says
- City’s chief executive decries number of ‘malicious’ allegations, as well as physical attacks, against police officers during protests
