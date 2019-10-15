Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents the progress report that she will publish on Wednesday alongside her policy address. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists election date unchanged despite 'political' vandalism of pro-Beijing offices

  • Chief executive says 150 offices of politicians targeted in attacks that were ‘not an arbitrary expression of anger or revenge’ but had political motives
  • Lam says she will try to deliver Wednesday’s annual policy address in person despite possibility of protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 4:38pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents the progress report that she will publish on Wednesday alongside her policy address. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she expects police to submit full report to coroner on death of 15-year-old girl, that has triggered violence and conspiracy theories

  • It is then for court to decide any further steps to take over the girl’s death, Lam says
  • City’s chief executive decries number of ‘malicious’ allegations, as well as physical attacks, against police officers during protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:52pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
