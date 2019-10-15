Under Hong Kong’s current election regulations, the chief electoral officer compiles all eligible voters’ full names and residential addresses in a final registry for major elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s largest police group threatens legal action to prevent officers’ names appearing on District Council election registry
- Junior Police Officers’ Association warns it will launch a judicial review and call for urgent injunction following months of social unrest and doxxing attacks
- Under city’s current election regulations, the chief electoral officer compiles all eligible voters’ full names and residential addresses for major elections
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
