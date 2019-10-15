Channels

Under Hong Kong’s current election regulations, the chief electoral officer compiles all eligible voters’ full names and residential addresses in a final registry for major elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s largest police group threatens legal action to prevent officers’ names appearing on District Council election registry

  • Junior Police Officers’ Association warns it will launch a judicial review and call for urgent injunction following months of social unrest and doxxing attacks
  • Under city’s current election regulations, the chief electoral officer compiles all eligible voters’ full names and residential addresses for major elections
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:42pm, 15 Oct, 2019

