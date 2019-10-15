The doctor who was arrested works at Tseung Kwan O Hospital. Photo: Winson Wong
Xinhua, People’s Daily take Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority to task over its response to a doctor’s arrest during Sunday’s protests
- The doctor from Tseung Kwan O Hospital was arrested at a mall which had been vandalised
- The hospital, which is operated by the authority, had expressed its ‘concern and sympathy’ for employee
