Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes focusing on housing policies can bring a new dawn to beleaguered city. Photo: Fung Chang
Carrie Lam wants ‘storm in Hong Kong to end soon’ and will zero in on housing in her policy address but critics urge her to go for bold reforms. Will she or will not she?

  • Chief executive says housing policies will be the focus of this year’s speech, which she hopes will symbolise a new beginning for city
  • Government sources warn against high expectations, while more than 1,000 riot police and water cannons expected to be deployed around Admiralty
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Gary Cheung  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 10:45pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes focusing on housing policies can bring a new dawn to beleaguered city. Photo: Fung Chang
