Students display a banner with the slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Aspiring election candidates insist their use of ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ protest slogan does not mean they advocate independence
- Popular slogan was the focus of letters sent by returning officer to at least four candidates
- Two other hopefuls also received letters asking for their political views ahead of nominations closing for the 452 district council seats on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
