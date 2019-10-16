A Hongkonger tunes into Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday, which promised to tackle residents’ housing grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Policy address key takeaways: Carrie Lam homes in on housing ‘grievances’ and unveils cash sweeteners in bid to rescue Hong Kong from brink
- Forced to abandon her speech to Legco, chief executive reveals schemes to tap into Hongkongers’ home ownership aspirations in video address
- The 200 initiatives, which include more subsidies for students and low-income households, will help city return to normal, Lam says.
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
A Hongkonger tunes into Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday, which promised to tackle residents’ housing grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang