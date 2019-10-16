Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Legislative Council chamber for her policy address. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Protesters snub Carrie Lam’s policy address and denounce it as a bid to silence middle class by turning them into property slaves

  • Internet users on forum LIHKG pour scorn on chief executive’s blueprint, with few bothering to show up at speech venue in morning
  • Most protesters celebrating ‘win’ with passage of US bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 9:23pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Legislative Council chamber for her policy address. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
The view of Lion Rock from Ngau Chi Wan village, which is earmarked for possible development. Photo: Chris Dewolf
Hong Kong economy

At least 10 possible sites could be seized to develop affordable housing in Hong Kong, as leader Carrie Lam sets out ambitious target in third policy address

  • Private developers warned they risk losing sites under the Lands Resumption Ordinance as chief executive vows every Hong Kong citizen shall be able to own home
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 9:05pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The view of Lion Rock from Ngau Chi Wan village, which is earmarked for possible development. Photo: Chris Dewolf
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.