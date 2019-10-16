Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Legislative Council chamber for her policy address. Photo: May Tse
Protesters snub Carrie Lam’s policy address and denounce it as a bid to silence middle class by turning them into property slaves
- Internet users on forum LIHKG pour scorn on chief executive’s blueprint, with few bothering to show up at speech venue in morning
- Most protesters celebrating ‘win’ with passage of US bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
The view of Lion Rock from Ngau Chi Wan village, which is earmarked for possible development. Photo: Chris Dewolf
At least 10 possible sites could be seized to develop affordable housing in Hong Kong, as leader Carrie Lam sets out ambitious target in third policy address
- Private developers warned they risk losing sites under the Lands Resumption Ordinance as chief executive vows every Hong Kong citizen shall be able to own home
Topic | Hong Kong housing
