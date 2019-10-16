Tiffany Yuen, whose nomination for the district council elections was validated on Wednesday, says a returning officer cannot have a say on who can get seats in the council. Photo: Felix Wong
Pan-democrat gets approval of candidacy for Hong Kong district council elections, sparking accusation authorities are censoring leaders at random
- Vincent Lam, whose candidacy was confirmed on Tuesday, says big names such as Joshua Wong were perhaps being targeted
- Seemingly inconsistent treatment by returning officers come as nominations for the district council seats are expected to close on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
